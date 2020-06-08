Helena Kner, age 89, a longtime resident of Scituate, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Budapest, Hungary, on May 23, 2020. She and her husband, Karl, moved to Scituate in 1980 and in that town they found a loving place to spend the rest of their lives. It was a long road before they got there. They had come from Hungary to the United States as exiles running from the Soviet military's revenge, which came in the wake of the Hungarian revolution against communist dictatorship in 1956. Their escape involved covering long stretches of land on foot in their home country, hiding in bushes and barns from gunfire, and crossing an icy border river to Austria, where they finally found safety in a refugee camp on Christmas Eve in 1956. For the next couple of years, they stayed in that camp in Vienna waiting patiently for their permission to immigrate into the U.S. to come. Helena and Karl finally arrived in Providence, R.I. in 1958 with a small suitcase and great expectations, and since that moment they were never ever disappointed in their new homeland. It provided them with safety, security and everything else they needed to build a meaningful life from scratch. Although they both were licensed accountants with a higher education diploma, they didn't avoid the hard manual labor of washing dishes or assembly line work before they knew enough English and could go on to work in their learned occupations. Karl found employment with various financial corporations and Helena eventually became the manager of the venerable College Club, on Commonwealth Ave., in Boston, from where she retired after 30 years, in 1996. Helena was universally loved by her coworkers, and also by her friends of whom she and her husband built a large circle. They focused their energy and initiatives to strengthen the camaraderie within the New England Hungarian community and worked hard over the decades at organizing and promoting events to sustain the traditions and roots of their fellow immigrants. They also donated extensively to common causes, one standing example of which is the Hungarian Revolution Monument in Boston's Liberty Square Park plaza, erected to commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. Helena loved art and gardening and taking hikes in the woods and walks by the ocean. She loved animals, adored her cats and fed the birds in her yard. She took great pride in her beautiful home in Scituate where she lived for 38 years. After the death of her beloved husband, she started on the last chapter of her life. Because of her declining health, she moved back to Hungary to be near her family in her final years. Helena now followed Karl to the grave. Her final wish was to be buried next to her husband in old Fairview cemetery in Scituate. She was a gentle soul and is mourned by her niece and nephew, and their families in Hungary, and by those many whose life she touched with love. May she rest in peace. Due to restrictions, all services are being held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, Scituate, MA. Donations in Helena's memory may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter. please visit https://scituateanimalshelter.org/. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 8, 2020.