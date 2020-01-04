|
Helene Mills Drummond went to her Lord and Savior on December 11, 2019, with her husband Dave by her side. Born January 22, 1938, in Everett, Mass., Helene grew up on the South Shore of Boston in Weymouth and Holbrook, Mass. She graduated from Holbrook High School in 1955. She worked as a secretary for the federal government and worked at Paul Pratt Memorial Library as a librarian in the children's section. A job she loved, she loved being with the kids. Helene and her husband Dave were married 60 great years. They traveled the world extensively, visiting every continent many times with the exception of Antarctica. Together they toured Australia and New Zealand many times and wished these places were not so far away. They both loved the ocean and cruised over 50 cruises on many different cruise lines. Helene and Dave cruised the inter-coastal waterway from Florida to Massachusetts in 1981-1982 and back south on their own sailboat. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Dave Drummond; her daughters, Jeannie Lynn Drummond of Edmonds, Wash., Susan Aileen Vignali and husband Fred Vignali of Plymouth, Mass.; a brother, John Mills of Greenfield, Mass.; two grandchildren, Matthew Vignali, Heather Altidorn and husband Marvin Altidor; and one great-grandchild, Isla Altidor. Helene was a wonderful loving wife and mother, she was her husband's best buddy. She will be missed beyond words.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020