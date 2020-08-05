1/1
Rev. Henry F. Doherty
Rev. Henry F. Doherty, 90, of West Dennis, passed away on August 1, 2020. Born and raised in Watertown, he was the son of the late Henry M. and Mary A. (Kinchla) Doherty. He attended BC High School, Class of 1947, Boston College, Class of 1951, and St. John's Seminary. Fr. Doherty was ordained in 1956 and served in St. Mary's in Foxboro, St. Ambrose in Dorchester, St. Ann's in Peabody, St. Agnes in Arlington and was a pastor at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover for 23 years. Fr. Doherty is survived by his siblings, Paul J. Doherty of Natick and Marie T. Doherty of Watertown, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover, on Thursday, August 6 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. In following state guidelines, we ask all visitors to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Donations in Fr. Doherty's memory can be made to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. For directions and to sign the online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church
AUG
7
Burial
St. Patrick's Cemetery
