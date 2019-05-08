Henry "Hank" Hayes Jr., age 87, of Weymouth passed away May 4, 2019. Hank was raised and educated in Hingham, where he met his wife, Shirley. After high school, Hank joined the Air Force and served his country for four years. Upon his return, he attended Bentley College while working at the U.S. Post Office. After graduation he worked for the U.S. Treasury Dept. in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for many years prior to his retirement in 1986. Hank loved spending time with his family. He has many fond memories of travelling with his wife Shirley, summers with his family on Lake Winnipesauke, and winters in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. He also enjoyed Boston sports, was an avid golfer, and was a talented athlete who loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. Hank is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley (Terry) Hayes of Weymouth; his loving children, Bruce Hayes and his significant other Linda Mulready of Marshfield, Sandy Scannell of Sandwich, Debora O'Neil and her husband Edward of Marshfield, and Kevin Hayes and his wife Jeanne of Florida. Hank is also survived by his cherished eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Hank was predeceased by his loving parents, Henry and Bridget Hayes, and his dear brother, Joseph Hayes. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Hank on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home Friday morning for a celebration of life at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry, P.O. Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2019