Deacon Henry M. Hank Welch, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on September 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Boston, Hank graduated from Boston Technical High School and then went on to earn his Associates Degree. Hank worked as an IT programmer for Blue Cross & Blue Shield for many years. Hank volunteered his time and efforts to many organizations including South Shore Hospital and My Brothers Keeper. He was also a life member of the Holbrook Knights of Columbus. Upon his retirement, Hank entered the Diaconate program and was ordained as a permanent Deacon for the Archdiocese of Boston in 1986. He began his long diaconate career first at St. Colemans Church in Brockton and then at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth. When not serving the people of the church, he could be found ministering at nursing homes, prisons or wherever he was needed, He lived to serve. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and spending time working in his yard. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Hank will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Hank was the husband of the late Patricia (McCarthy) Welch. Loving father of Michael Welch of FL, James Welch and his wife Maryan of Walpole and Thomas Welch and his wife Mary-Jo of Braintree. Devoted brother of Marilyn Keegan of Holbrook and the late Rita Crowley, Geraldine Murphy and Doris Hartnet. Dear Grampy to Benjamin, Samuel, Elizabeth, John, Alexander, Jillian, Bethany, Stephen, Kathryn, Teresa and Timothy and Great Grampy to Madeline. Brother-in-law of Helen and Daniel McMorrow of Milton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, September 11th from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hanks name to My Brothers Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338 or to the Holy Cross Retreat House, 490 Washington St, North Easton, MA 02356. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019