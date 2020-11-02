1/1
Henry W. Cusick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry W. "Hank" Cusick, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Henry was born July 17, 1933 in Roxbury. He was a 1952 graduate of Scituate High School, an Army veteran and a teacher at Blue Hills Vocational Technical High School, where he taught for 30 years. He had a life long love of horses and had many over the years. He and his late wife Ann Cusick (Dacey) moved to Florida in 2003 where he took up a new hobby, kayaking. He joined a kayak club and always looked forward to the weekly outings. He was always lending a hand to whoever might need help. He volunteered at his church, assisted friends and neighbors caring for their homes. Henry is survived by his 5 children; David J Cusick, (Kingston, MA), Timothy J. Cusick (Port Charlotte, FL), Joseph P. Cusick (Tracy) (Woodbridge, VA), Marianne Brainard (Tom) (Perrysburg, OH), Patricia Welliver (Ray) (Port Charlotte, FL) and 5 grand children: Nicholas Cusick (Maine), Jenna Cusick (California), Emily Heffernan (WIlmington N.C.), Erin Heffernan (Hollywood, FL), Barbara Cusick, (Woodbridge, VA). He also leaves behind two sisters, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass and celebration of his life will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church located at 2500 Easy St. Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Friday November 6, 2020 at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved