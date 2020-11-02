Henry W. "Hank" Cusick, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Henry was born July 17, 1933 in Roxbury. He was a 1952 graduate of Scituate High School, an Army veteran and a teacher at Blue Hills Vocational Technical High School, where he taught for 30 years. He had a life long love of horses and had many over the years. He and his late wife Ann Cusick (Dacey) moved to Florida in 2003 where he took up a new hobby, kayaking. He joined a kayak club and always looked forward to the weekly outings. He was always lending a hand to whoever might need help. He volunteered at his church, assisted friends and neighbors caring for their homes. Henry is survived by his 5 children; David J Cusick, (Kingston, MA), Timothy J. Cusick (Port Charlotte, FL), Joseph P. Cusick (Tracy) (Woodbridge, VA), Marianne Brainard (Tom) (Perrysburg, OH), Patricia Welliver (Ray) (Port Charlotte, FL) and 5 grand children: Nicholas Cusick (Maine), Jenna Cusick (California), Emily Heffernan (WIlmington N.C.), Erin Heffernan (Hollywood, FL), Barbara Cusick, (Woodbridge, VA). He also leaves behind two sisters, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass and celebration of his life will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church located at 2500 Easy St. Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Friday November 6, 2020 at 1 p.m.



