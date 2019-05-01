|
Henryka (Wdowiak) Sobczyk of Dorchester, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Sobczyk. Loving mother of Regina and her husband James ONeil of St. Albans, Maine and Elizabeth and her husband Stephen ODonnell of Quincy. Also survived by 6 loving grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the John J. OConnor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) Dorchester, Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Friday morning at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2019