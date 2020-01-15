|
Herbert A. Webster, of Marshfield, passed away on January 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Elaine A. (Benedict) Webster; loving father of Stacey A. Harvey and her husband Joseph of S. Plymouth and Amy A. Rogers and her husband Stephan of Weymouth; cherished "Papa" of Morgan, Madison, Mia, and Mason; dear brother of Natale A. Lee and her husband Peter of Braintree, Brian C. Webster of Chicopee, and Nancy L. Webster and John Doyle of South Weymouth. Herbert was a graduate of Weymouth High School Class of 1958. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and a retired Grocer for the Stop & Shop Company. Herbie, Herbalicous, The Herbinator, and The Herbster are just a few of his family's nicknames for Herbert. He was an avid sports fan who loved The Patriots, Red Sox and watching his granddaughters cheer for Plymouth South Football. Spending time in Wellfleet, Belmont New Hampshire and Maine were some of his fondest memories. Herbie's wife Elaine was the love of his life for over 30 years. Before she passed they loved to travel with friends. They truly enjoyed going on cruises which allowed them to visit many different islands including Bermuda where they had spent their honeymoon. Herbie was as social as they come. He couldn't go anywhere in Marshfield without running into a familiar face. You'd frequently find Herbie at Raff's or listening to Blues bands at The Jetty on the weekends. His smile lit up a room and everyone would agree he was the most kindhearted, generous, passive and gentle soul to walk the earth. Herbie's greatest accomplishment were his daughters. They were his pride and joy. He was the proudest father and an even prouder Papa. He loved to brag about his grandchildren and you'd know everything about them by the end of your conversation. Herbie was a legend. He has touched so many lives; he'll be missed immensely by so many. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, January 17 at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be held at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Molly Fund, P.O. Box 1292, Marshfield MA 02050 or by visiting the website mollyfund.net For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020