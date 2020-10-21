1/1
Herbert A. Weeks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Arthur Weeks, age 90, an Air Force veteran, passed away suddenly at John Scott House, on Monday, October 19, 2020. Herbert was the husband of Margaret H. (Brown) Weeks for 65 years who had passed away in March of 2020 and they were married on December 25, 1955. He was the loving father to Lisa Boodry and her husband James, Diana DeFrancesco and her husband Frank, James Weeks and his wife Annmarie, and Bonnie Mulligan and her husband Kevin. Herbert loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He had 13 grandchildren, Kenny, Katie, Heather, Frankie, Darren, AJ, Dominic, Brian, Jason, Kelly, Tim, Danny, Steven, along with 10 great-grandchildren. Herbert also enjoyed watching every Red Sox game on TV, painting, playing computer games, and watching his Elvis classic movie collection. His greatest Red Sox joy was wearing their hat, shirt, coat, and their winning four World Series championships. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, from 4-8 p.m. at the Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, located at 516 Washington Street, Braintree. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, located at 516 Washington Street, Braintree. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peck Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved