Herbert Arthur Weeks, age 90, an Air Force veteran, passed away suddenly at John Scott House, on Monday, October 19, 2020. Herbert was the husband of Margaret H. (Brown) Weeks for 65 years who had passed away in March of 2020 and they were married on December 25, 1955. He was the loving father to Lisa Boodry and her husband James, Diana DeFrancesco and her husband Frank, James Weeks and his wife Annmarie, and Bonnie Mulligan and her husband Kevin. Herbert loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He had 13 grandchildren, Kenny, Katie, Heather, Frankie, Darren, AJ, Dominic, Brian, Jason, Kelly, Tim, Danny, Steven, along with 10 great-grandchildren. Herbert also enjoyed watching every Red Sox game on TV, painting, playing computer games, and watching his Elvis classic movie collection. His greatest Red Sox joy was wearing their hat, shirt, coat, and their winning four World Series championships. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, from 4-8 p.m. at the Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, located at 516 Washington Street, Braintree. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, located at 516 Washington Street, Braintree. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.



