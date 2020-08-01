Herbert A. Wright, Jr., 83, of Brockton, formerly of Cranberry Village in Carver, Weymouth and Quincy, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Son of the late Herbert and June (Bennett) Wright, he served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years from 1955 to 1975, then worked at the Brockton V.A. Medical Center for 10 years until retiring. He enjoyed family times and fishing. Herb was the husband of the late Joan C. (DeMello) Wright for 61 years; beloved father of June Sardelli (and Richard) of Scituate, Herbert Wright III (and Marie) of Brockton, Sandra Wettergreen (and Donald) of Abington, Lori Wright (and Steve Doyle) of Quincy, Patti Morris (and Robert) of Bridgewater, James Wright (and Jane) of Halifax and Scott Wright (and Louann) of Pembroke; grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 8; brother of the late Carol June Ford; and an uncle of many. Herbs funeral service is private but those wishing may attend his graveside committal at the Blue Hill Cemetery, (meet at office at 700 West St. at 12:15 p.m.), Braintree on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are with Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fisher House, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071, https://fisherhouseboston.org
