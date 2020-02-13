Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Herbert E. Bearce Obituary
Herbert E. Bearce, age 95, of Scituate, passed away peacefully February 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of 65 years to the late Leila F. (Hunt) Bearce. Son to the late Henry and Mary Bearce. Cherished father of Lois Morrison, her husband Charles of Hanover and Kip Bearce, his wife Sharon of Scituate. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Michael, Toni, Leila, Kristine and 10 great-grandchildren. Herbert was a proud and decorated World War II Army veteran being awarded the Bronze Star for Heroism and a Purple Heart. Services will be private. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 13, 2020
