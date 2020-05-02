|
Herbert F. Kearns, of Mansfield, formerly of Wareham and Randolph, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Born and raised in Boston, Herb joined the United States Navy at the age 18 and proudly served his country during WWII. During his enlistment, he earned attained the rate of 1st Class Gunners Mate. Herb survived torpedo attacks from German U-boats while sailing through the North Atlantic to England. He was also involved in the D-Day invasion of Normandy. After Normandy he was transferred to the Pacific fleet and was involved in the island invasions. His ship was sunk on Normandy Beach on D-Day. Upon his return from his military service, Herb became a patrolman for the Department of the Metropolitan Police, Class of 1951, with his last assignment at the Blue Hills Station in Milton. Forty Eight years ago, Herb was a founding member of RAMP (Retired Association of Metropolitan Police), where he remained a life member and served on the first E-Board in the position of President. An active member of his community, he was a member of the , Amvets Post 51, VFW, Randolph Lodge of ELKS, 2130, where he was a Past Exalted Ruler, past member of the Randolph K of C, American Legion Post 0169 and the American Association of State Troopers. In his free time, Herb enjoyed golf, annual hunting trips in Maine and betting on the Super Bowl as well traveling and River Trips through Europe. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Herb will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Herb was the beloved husband of Jean (Rasmussen) Doran-Kearns and the late Dorothy (Hadley) Kearns. Loving father of Douglas Kearns and his wife Laura of Summerville, SC and Thomas Kearns and his wife Sheila of Rehoboth. Son of the late Herbert F. Kearns, Sr. and Anne T. (Neddy) Kearns. Devoted brother of Sr. Francis Anita Kearns of Randolph, Helen Kundrouf of Randolph and the late Albert Bud Kearns. Brother in law of the late Charles Chuck Kundrouf. Dear grandfather to Jennifer Kearns-Fox of Wareham, Megan Kearns-Savage of Wareham, Joshua Kearns and his wife Bridget of W. Wareham, Danielle Beliveau and her husband Randy of Summerville, SC and Douglas Kearns, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Kansas City, MO and 6 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 precautions, Herbs family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020