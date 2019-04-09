|
|
Herbert H. Saunders Jr., of Buzzards Bay, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully April 2, 2019, at the age of 99. Born in Boston, Herbert was retired from the Town of Randolph School Dept. where he was the Director of Janitorial Services and School Security, for over 25 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. A devoted husband, father, uncle, brother and grandfather, Herbert will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Herbert was the husband of the late Carmen E. Saunders; loving father of Carmen "Penny" E. (Saunders) Komich of Buzzards Bay, Herb Saunders III of Stoughton and the late David Merrick, Frederick Merrick and Floyd "Butch" Merrick; son of the late Herbert and Margaret (Crowley) Saunders; brother of the late Joseph Saunders, who died in WWII aboard the USS Franklin, Dorothy Tulimieri, Ruth Olecki and Katherine Grant. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, April 10, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 211 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019