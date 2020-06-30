Herbert L. Brown of Cohasset passed away on June 24, 2020, at the age of 89, surrounded by his family. Herbert was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran serving on the USS Albany. He loved his career as an electronics engineer in navigation, which brought world travel, as well. After retiring from Megapulse in the late 1990s, Herb went to work again for the town of Cohasset. One of his other skills was striking up a conversation, probably about his world travels, with a complete stranger. Both friends and family remember his healthy humor, giving of his time, and always a smile. Beloved husband of Ruth H. (Stover) Brown. Devoted father to Mark L. Brown and his wife Donna of Norwood, Herbert W. Brown of Plymouth, Lisa A. Brown and her husband Kishore of Cohasset and the late John Brown. Brother of Mearle Brown and Dorothea Brown. Cherished grandfather of Hal, Aaron, Nicholas and Michaela. All services will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA, www.OldColonyHospice.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 30, 2020.