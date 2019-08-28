|
|
Herbert L. Frizzell Jr., of Portland, Conn., former resident of Weymouth, Mass., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Carol L. (Beaur) Frizzell. He was the father of Michael and wife Pamela of Hull, Mass.; adored grandfather of Steven and Michelle; great-grandfather of Peyton; son of the late Herbert and Gertrude (Babson) Frizzell Sr.; dear brother to the late Grace Downen; and uncle to several nieces and nephews; and survived by his cherished dog, Cece. Herb was born in Somerville, Mass., August 10, 1933. He served with the U.S. Navy and later the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and for a total of 37 years of service. Prior to his retirement, Herb was employed with General Electric in Ohio and later Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford and Middletown, Conn. He was a member of the Weymouth United Masonic Lodge A.F.& A.M. in East Weymouth, Mass., and the American Legion Post 200. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery, 168 Cedar St., East Weymouth, Mass. There are no calling hours. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019