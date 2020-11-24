Herbert Nathaniel Colcord Jr., 95, a World War II combat veteran and long-time resident of Randolph, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Benchmark senior living community at Forge Hill in Franklin. Born July 9, 1925 in Boston, he was the only child of the late Herbert Nathaniel Colcord Sr. and Gladys Pearl (Evans) Colcord. Herb grew up in the Montclair section of North Quincy graduating from North Quincy High School in 1943. He joined the Army right after graduation and was with the 29th Division when it landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy during the Allied invasion of Europe. On June 12, 1944, Herb was on patrol near the French village of Moon-sur-Elle when his squad was ambushed by German soldiers. He was captured and spent the next 11 months as a prisoner of war. Herb said this was the most trying time of his service in the Army, not because of how he was treated by the Germans, but because of the constant threat from Allied bombing. After the war he was promoted from private first class to sergeant and awarded the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, and Prisoner of War Medal. Herb earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Northeastern University in Boston, with a lot of help from the love of his life, the late Audrey Louise (Gunn) Colcord. They were married on April 20, 1950 at the First Baptist Church in Wollaston and spent 68 years together before her death in 2018. In 1955 the young couple moved from North Quincy to Randolph, where they raised a family of three children and where Herb was active in local government and youth sports. An avid Boston Red Sox fan, he usually kept an open mind in talking about sports, but refused to budge on one issue - Who was the greatest hitter who ever lived? "There is only one answer - Ted Williams," he said. Herb spent his entire professional career in sales and marketing management for companies such as S. H. Couch Co. and Russelectric, which were involved in the fire protection, telecommunications and electric power industries. Herb and his wife were members of the First Baptist Church in Randolph for 50 years and their social lives revolved around church friends and activities. In 2005 they moved to Fuller Village in Milton and became active members of the towns First Congregational Church. Herb is survived by three children, Herbert "Skip" Colcord, III and wife Deborah, of Taunton, Wayne Colcord and wife Diane, of Wrentham, and Alane Cullinane and husband James, of Norfolk; eight grandchildren, Heather Crawford, Jared Colcord, Devon Colcord, Rebeccah Hadfield, Jessica Kilcommons, Melissa Colcord, Jason Cullinane and Danielle Brooks; and 12 great-grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 North Main St., Randolph. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Herb's memory may be made to the First Congregational Church of Milton, 495 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186. To leave a sympaty message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
