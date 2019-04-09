Home

Hervin E. Grant

Hervin E. Grant Obituary
Hervin E. Grant, 78, of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2019, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was the husband of Verna E. Grant. They shared 47 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Nicole Grant-Heal of Brockton and Marissa Grant of Randolph; and grandchildren, Elijah Heal and Isaiah Heal. The viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 7 p.m., both located at the Hurley Currie Funeral Home, 127 S. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. Burial is private. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019
