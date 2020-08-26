Hippocrates Livanis

Hippocrates "Harry" Livanis of Hanover and Vero Beach, Fla., and formerly of Saugus, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was the husband of Catherine (Anastasiades) Livanis and father of Mary Jones and Elaine Pescatore. Calling hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, on Thursday, August 27, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Hanover Cemetery, Hanover. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.