Howard N. Barnes, of Quincy, died November 27, 2019. The beloved husband of 60 years to Jean (Sommers) Barnes of Quincy. Loving father of Paul Barnes of Ga., John Barnes of Kingston, James Barnes and his wife Lynne of Rockland and Robert Barnes and his wife Cathy of Hanson. Cherished grandfather of Caitlyn, Nicole, Sean, Amanda, Alec, Allison, Skylar, Zach, Nikki and Pat. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren. Howard was a longtime Quincy resident, he loved living in Quincy. He worked as a machinist for Boston Gear Works for more than 30 years. Howard enjoyed following New England sports teams. His greatest passion was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was devoted to each of them. Howard will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday from 8:30 -10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Howard may be made to Quincy Public Schools, 34 Coddington St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019