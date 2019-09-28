Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Wake
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Moog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard R. Moog Jr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard R. Moog Jr. Obituary
Howard Ralph Moog Jr. passed September 19, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer, at the age of 68. He was the father of Diane Moog of Lynn and Michael Moog of Hull; loving grandfather of Stephanie and Kayla Papasodero, Ashley Lovas, Shawn Moog and Michael Jagger; beloved great-grandfather of Joshua. Howard is also survived by his sister, Susan Shumaker of Hingham; brother of William Moog of Hull and the late Robert Moog. Mr. Moog was a Hull EMT and firefighter who was injured in the Blizzard of '78 saving the life of another and had to retire. He also coached Hull baseball for many years. Howie, also known as "Grampy", was a very special man who truly loved his family, and so many looked up to him as a mentor and friend. His family says they will always love him and it's never good-bye. A memorial wake for Howard will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Relatives and friends are invited. For additional information and online guest book, go to www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now