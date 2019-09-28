|
Howard Ralph Moog Jr. passed September 19, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer, at the age of 68. He was the father of Diane Moog of Lynn and Michael Moog of Hull; loving grandfather of Stephanie and Kayla Papasodero, Ashley Lovas, Shawn Moog and Michael Jagger; beloved great-grandfather of Joshua. Howard is also survived by his sister, Susan Shumaker of Hingham; brother of William Moog of Hull and the late Robert Moog. Mr. Moog was a Hull EMT and firefighter who was injured in the Blizzard of '78 saving the life of another and had to retire. He also coached Hull baseball for many years. Howie, also known as "Grampy", was a very special man who truly loved his family, and so many looked up to him as a mentor and friend. His family says they will always love him and it's never good-bye. A memorial wake for Howard will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Relatives and friends are invited. For additional information and online guest book, go to www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019