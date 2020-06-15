Hubert C. Travers
Hubert C. Travers, of Marshfield,surrounded by his loving family, passed away on June 11, 2020, at South Shore Hospital after a sudden, brief, non-Covid -19 related illness. Bert was born on April 11, 1945 in Charlestown and grew up in Neponset, St. Anne's Parish, Dorchester. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School and Boston State College. Bert was the devoted husband of over 51 years to Susanne (Knauber) Travers of Marshfield. He was the beloved father of Marie (Sean) McGarry, Peter (Kirsten) and Bill (Jennifer) Travers all of Virginia and loving Poppa to Olivia and Genevieve Travers, Aidan and Malia McGarry and Callen and Gavin Travers. Bert also leaves his sister Margaret Sullivan of Canton, and his brothers Joe (Leanne) Travers of Marshfield, and Rick (Barbara) Travers of Norton, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Bert was pre-deceased by his parents Hubert and Katherine (Kiely) Travers, his brother Tom Travers and his brother-in-law Gerald Sullivan. Mr. T, as he was affectionally known by generations of students, was a teaching assistant principal in the Marshfield Public Schools for over 38 years. He proudly served in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant after 30 years. He was a member of the Braintree American Legion Post 86 and an active member of St. Christine's Parish for more than 50 years where he taught religious education and served as a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Bert enjoyed reading, traveling with his wife, especially to see his grandchildren, and spending time with family. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at St. Christine's Church located at 1295 Main Street, Marshfield. The Travers family would like to thank all their friends and neighbors, especially those on Cornhill Lane in North Marshfield, for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sowing Seeds at P.O. Box 1001 Marshfield, MA 02050. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Christine's Church
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 14, 2020
