McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Cohasset, MA
View Map
Huguette A. Stone

Huguette A. Stone Obituary
Huguette A. Stone (Cournoyer), 77, of Cohasset, passed away on February 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill, their three children, Michelle Stone Noonan of Marshfield, Chantal Stone Keleher of Scituate, and Jeffrey William Stone of Cohasset, and five grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held on April 27, 2019 at 10 am in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset, MA. Interment to follow in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019
