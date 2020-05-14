|
Hyman A. Levy, age 98, of Milton, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. Hyman (aka, "Lindy") was the beloved husband of Rose Consalvi Levy. Hyman and Rose lived in Milton, MA all of their married life. Hyman fought in WWII as a U.S. Army machine gunner, serving in the 9th Division, 60th Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, Company B, in N. Africa and Sicily fighting the Germans in the battles at Casablanca, Kasserine Pass, the Maknassy Pass and Fondouk Pass. In August 1943, his machine gun nest was struck by a German mortar round and Hyman was thrown from the nest suffering back wounds and severe head injuries. For his service, Hyman received a Bronze Star, a Combat Infantry Badge, a Good Conduct Ribbon, and a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Ribbon with One Silver Star for his duties in the Army Tank Automotive and Armaments Command. He was awarded a Purple Heart, and was honored for his service by the Massachusetts Legislature. He was a registered veteran in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. Hyman and Rose (a widower and widow respectively) found true love with each other and spent nearly 26 happily married years together. They shared many common interests and were both active in the Senior Olympics. The lives of all friends and family were richly enhanced by sharing in their deep commitment to life and each other. Rose Levy who will celebrate her 100th birthday on September 11, 2020 is deeply saddened by the loss. Hyman, who possessed both wit and wisdom, will truly be missed.
