Bolea-Buonfiglio Funeral Home
116 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA 02169
617-472-5319
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bolea-Buonfiglio Funeral Home
116 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Bolea-Buonfiglio Funeral Home
116 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
115 Crescent St
Quincy, MA
Ida M. Ricci Obituary
Ida M. (Cappola) Ricci, 95, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 4, 2019, after a life filled with love and family. She was the wife of the late Mario J. Ricci, Lt. in the Quincy Fire Department, mother of Mary Ann Ricci of Quincy, Paul Ricci and his wife Patti of Easton, Lisa Schumann of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Steven Ricci of Sandwich. She is survived by her sister, Yolanda Donovan of Vero Beach, Florida. Idas family was her greatest pride, and she loved dearly her 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a myriad of cousins, nieces, nephews from her 8 brothers and sisters. A lifetime Quincy resident, Ida worked as a stitcher in the Ladies Garment Workers Union, at Lord & Taylor, and she continued to work until she was 85 years old at The Common Market. Ida was a life-long communicant of St. Marys Church in West Quincy and was a member of their Ladies Sodality. She also belonged to the Sons of Italy Ladies Lodge in Braintree. Ida loved spending her time with her friends from her 60+ year Sewing Circle club, painting, playing Bingo, and taking your money playing cards. Funeral from Boston Cremation (formerly Bolea-Buonfiglio Funeral Home,) 116 Franklin St., Quincy on Wednesday, April 10, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 115 Crescent St., Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. Interment in Wollaston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Italian Home for Children at italianhome.org. For guestbook please visit bostoncremation.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2019
