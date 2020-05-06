Home

John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Ilga Ernsts Obituary
Ilga Ernsts of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester and born in Riga, Latvia, passed peacefully on May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Ernsts. Loving mother of Ramona I. Page and her husband Robert of Quincy, and Alfred A. Ernsts and his wife Colleen of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Sara Nelson and her husband Brandt of VT, Emily Page of Quincy, and Bobby Page of Quincy. Adoring great-grandmother of Ava and Vivian Nelson of VT. Dear sister of the late Zigrid Apse. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services will remain private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ilgas memory to the . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2020
