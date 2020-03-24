|
Ioletta J. Perella, age 89, of Milton, passed away peacefully March 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Nicola; dear mother of Domenic of Milton; sister of Isolina Mirra of Roslindale and the late Lydia Perella; loving grandma of Anthony of Hyde Park and Nicole Perella of Milton; great-Grandma of Julianna and Joey; mother-in-law of Jennifer Perella and the late Nancy Perella. Funeral services will be held for immediate family only. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 24, 2020