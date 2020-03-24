Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Ioletta Perella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ioletta J. Perella


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ioletta J. Perella Obituary
Ioletta J. Perella, age 89, of Milton, passed away peacefully March 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Nicola; dear mother of Domenic of Milton; sister of Isolina Mirra of Roslindale and the late Lydia Perella; loving grandma of Anthony of Hyde Park and Nicole Perella of Milton; great-Grandma of Julianna and Joey; mother-in-law of Jennifer Perella and the late Nancy Perella. Funeral services will be held for immediate family only. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ioletta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -