Irene (O'Neill) Alves, of Quincy, died October 17, 2019 peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family. Irene adored her family and was a devout Catholic. She worked at Gillette in South Boston for 25 years until retiring. She was a gracious and brave woman who had a great sense of humor, even up until the end. She was fun, caring, and kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Daughter of the late John and Mary O'Neill. Loving mother of Eileen Mavilia of Randolph, John Alves and his wife Laura of Quincy, Joseph Alves of Randolph, James Alves of Braintree, Michael Alves of Dorchester, and Daniel Alves of Braintree. Cherished sister of Kathleen McGinn of Quincy and the late Anna, Eugene, and John. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Irene may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019