The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anns Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Alves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Alves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Alves Obituary
Irene (O'Neill) Alves, of Quincy, died October 17, 2019 peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family. Irene adored her family and was a devout Catholic. She worked at Gillette in South Boston for 25 years until retiring. She was a gracious and brave woman who had a great sense of humor, even up until the end. She was fun, caring, and kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Daughter of the late John and Mary O'Neill. Loving mother of Eileen Mavilia of Randolph, John Alves and his wife Laura of Quincy, Joseph Alves of Randolph, James Alves of Braintree, Michael Alves of Dorchester, and Daniel Alves of Braintree. Cherished sister of Kathleen McGinn of Quincy and the late Anna, Eugene, and John. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Irene may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now