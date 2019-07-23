|
Irene E. (Curran) Ahern, age 89, of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Prescott House in North Andover, surrounded by her loving family. Irene was born in Somerville, to the late Daniel and Agnes (Cotter) Curran. She was a graduate of Saint Joseph's High School in Somerville, Class of 1947, and the Carney Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She had lived in Quincy for fifty-eight years. Irene was very proud of her career as a registered nurse spanning nearly forty years at the former Saint Margaret's Hospital. Irene was happiest when she was surrounded by family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene was the beloved wife of the late James A. Ahern. She was the devoted mother of Nancy E. Leach and her late husband Glenn of North Andover, James S. Ahern and his wife Susan of Manchester, N.H., Robert J. Ahern, Laurie A. Ahern, both of Quincy, and Michael P. Ahern and his wife Kathleen of Wrentham. Irene was the loving grandmother of Allison Mahoney and her husband Micheal, Shaun Leach, James Ahern, Colleen Ahern and Greg Geddes, Michael Ahern, Patrick Ahern and Thomas Ahern. She was the cherished great-grandmother of Caroline Mahoney and Jacob Geddes. Irene was the dear sister of the late Daniel Curran. Irene is also survived by nieces, nephews, and her many friends from Saint Margaret's Hospital. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Thursday, July 25, at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family, there will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02171. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 23, 2019