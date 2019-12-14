Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
44 School Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
Irene F. Keenan

Irene F. Keenan Obituary
Irene F. (Smith) Keenan, age 82, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at home, in the comfort of her loving family. Irene was born in Boston, to the late James Smith and Irene F. (Burke) McCarthy. Following the death of her father at an early age, her mother married the late Henry D. McCarthy who lovingly helped raise her. She was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and had lived in Quincy for sixty-five years. Irene worked as an administrative assistant at State Street Bank in Quincy for over twenty years. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife for sixty-five years of John R. Keenan. Devoted mother of Irene F. Lynch and her husband Kevin of Franklin, N.H., Maureen M. Lynch and her husband Dennis of Hingham, Kim M. Keenan of Florida, Theresa A. Keenan- Vartanian and her husband Richard of Braintree, John R. Keenan and his wife Beth of Hanson, and James J. Keenan and his wife Lisa of Quincy. Loving grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One of eight siblings, Irene was the dear sister of Paul Smith, Q.P.D., Ret. and his wife Maryanne of Quincy and was pre-deceased by James J. Smith, George F. Smith, John E. Smith, Q.P.D., Ret., Robert T. Smith, Rita Frawley and Dennis H. McCarthy. Irene is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, December 18, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Irene's memory may be made to the , 209 W. Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 14, 2019
