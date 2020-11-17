Irene M. Hogarty, 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Tavares, FL. She was born in Everett, MA on March 30, 1925 to the late Walter and Helen Koelble Schmitt. She retired in 1987 from Grass Instrument Company after 20 years of service. Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert F. Hogarty and her brother Walter A. Schmitt. She is survived by close family friend Patricia J. Gaughan of Woodstock, GA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, Florida. Interment, by her husband, will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com