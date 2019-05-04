Irene M. (Mitchell) O'Brien of Hingham, died on May 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. The beloved wife of 50 years to the late Lawrence P. O'Brien, she was the loving mother of Paul "Skip" Smith of Stowe, Vt., Destiny I. O'Brien of Hingham and the late Michelle O'Brien and Robert W. Smith, USMC, retired; sister of the late Richard W. Mitchell Jr. Irene was the beloved grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Irene grew up in South Boston and lived in Quincy for many years before moving to Hingham in 1973. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was active in Hingham's Mother Club, an active member at Resurrection Parish and was a caregiver to most of her family members. As the matriarch of her family, she will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched, both family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Irene may be made to your local non-kill animal shelter. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2019