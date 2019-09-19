|
Irene (Ramponi) Marini, age 88, of Weymouth passed away at home with her loving family by her side on September 18, 2019. Irene was born, raised, and educated in Quincy, where she met her husband Louis. Irene and Louis were married in 1956 then settled in Weymouth to start a family where they have resided ever since. Irene loved gardening, writing poetry, sports, and most especially the Red Sox. She was also an avid reader and considered a "Domestic Goddess" by her family whom Irene took such excellent care of. Irene will be truly missed and remembered for being such an amazing, strong role model for her children and grandchildren. Irene is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Louis Marini of Weymouth. She was the loving mother of Rosanne Stearns and her husband Steven of Weymouth, Janice Rossi and her husband Michael of Calif., Louis J. Marini and his wife Judy of Abington, Michael Marini and his wife Talia of Hanover, and the late Peter Marini; cherished nana of Daniel, Angela, Sean, Nick, Brandon, Krissy, Ericka, Jessica, Antonio, and Anna. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Lucas; and her brother, Richard Ramponi. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Irene on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at 12 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, E. Weymouth. Burial will immediately follow in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations may be made in Irene's name to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019