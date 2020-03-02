|
Irene "Bunny" (Feeney) Messina, 87, of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Hampton, N.H., surrounded by her family. The world lost an amazing gift on this day. Bunny was loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Born and raised in South Boston, she was a daughter of the late Joseph E. Feeney and Mary E. (Curran). Bunny was a graduate of South Boston High School, and was a Pharmacy Technician for CVS/pharmacy on Southern Artery for many years. She was a longtime parishoner of Sacred Heart Church, and enjoyed bowling, vacationing in New Hampshire, and spending time and traveling with her group of lifelong friends from South Boston. The greatest joys in Bunny's life came from raising her family, and being a grandmother and great-grandmother. There was absolutely nothing she would not do for her family, and never missed an activity or event. Bunny was the beloved wife of 62 years and best friend of the late Harry F. Messina. Devoted mother of Paul Messina and his wife Claire of Randolph, Carole and her husband Paul Gallo of Hampton, N.H., Mark Messina and his wife Jacinta of Seabrook, N.H., Scott Messina and his wife Debbie of Plymouth, and the late Jackie and David Messina. Loving and proud grandmother of David and Michael Messina, Taylor and Brett Gallo, Marquis and Jackie Messina, Emily and Alyson Messina, and great-grandmother of Landon and Emerson Gallo. She was the sister of Edna Quigg of Weymouth, and the late Joseph and John Feeney, Geraldine Wigley, Jeanne Dombkowski, Lorraine Reilly, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 3 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Services at 9 a.m. on Wednesday from the funeral home prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Irene's memory to the John and David Messina Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Citizens Bank, 371 Hancock St., North Quincy MA 02171. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 2, 2020