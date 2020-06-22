Irving L. Adler, 93, of Braintree, passed away June 19, 2020 surrounded by family. Survived by his wife of 67 years Wayne (Bornstein). Also survived by his children, Neal and Suzanne, Peri and Mike, and Scott and Susan. Grandfather to Hale, Ryan, Andrea, Jeremy, David, Taylor and Brooke, Landon and Meghan, Brie and Mike, and Lissy. Survived by great-grandchildren, Jayda, Kyla, Luke, Josie, Fred, and Thomsen. Brother of Charlotte Kirshner, and the late Pearl Weiner, Jack (Sonny) Adler and Charles (Buddy) Adler. Also, "Uncle Irv" to many loving nieces and nephews. Irving was an avid golfer, tennis player, gardener, and was known to enjoy a taste or two of single malt scotch along with reading his New Yorker magazine. A lifetime founder and member of Temple B'nai Shalom of Braintree, Irving considered the congregation his 2nd family. Irving was also a founder and partner in the accounting firm of Adler, Blanchard & Associates LLP at which he was involved for more than 37 years. Burial and Shiva will be private due to the current environment. Donations in his memory may be made to Temple Bnai Shalom of Braintree, or the Irving L. Adler Scholarship c/o The Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 22, 2020.