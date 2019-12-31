|
Irving Spector of Braintree, entered into rest on December 29, 2019, at the age of 94. Born in Cambridge, he was the dear son of the late Louis and Rebecca (Marder) Spector. He was the beloved husband of the late Rita (Ostroff) Spector; devoted father of Phyllis and her husband Steven Brown, Cindy and her husband Jerry Katz and Don Spector; loving brother of Morris and his wife Lois Spector, and Samuel and his wife Lena Spector; cherished grandfather of Melanie Katz. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, on Friday, January 3, at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Moses Mendelsohn Memorial Park, Randolph. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748, or online at www.baypathhumane.org/donate. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 31, 2019