J. Kevin Smyth
James Kevin Smyth, age 86, of Brockton, died November 6, 2020 at West Acres Nursing Home after a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Paula L. (Yecius) Smyth for 56 years. Kevin was born and raised in Brockton, the son of the late James and Katherine (Walsh) Smyth and remained a lifelong resident of the city. Following his graduation from Coyle High School, he earned his bachelor's degree from Boston College and master's in school administration from Bridgewater State College. Kevin's career in education was spent with the Holbrook School System. A job as a substitute led to teaching, coaching football, basketball, and track, and then administrating. He retired as principal of Holbrook high school in 1992 after 34 years in the system. Kevin will be remembered as always having good relationships with his students. A longtime member of the Bertocci Club, Kevin served many years on the board of directors. He was also a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. He was an avid golfer at D.W. Fields Golf Course and was head of the Saturday Morning Golf Association. In his free time, Kevin enjoyed fishing, reading, traveling, cruises, and more recently, day trips. Most importantly, Kevin enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Kevin was the father of Kathryn Benjamin and her husband Stephen of Rehoboth and Bryan Smyth and his wife Stacey of Taunton and grandfather of Mark Willis, Brianna Benjamin, and Aidan Benjamin. A Graveside Service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, 483 N. Main St., West Bridgewater on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11am. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Donations in Kevin's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 309 Waverly Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
