Jacqueline A. (Caeran) Fiorentino, of Weymouth, raised in Brighton, died July 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Jackie loved her work as food service director for Hingham Schools, especially interacting with all the students and the staff. She was a true social butterfly. Bowling, dancing, cooking, playing cards, and butterflies were just a few of her favorite things. She will be remembered for her generous and loving spirit. Wife of the late Daniel Fiorentino. Daughter of the late Theresa Caeran. Beloved mother of Annette Smith and her husband Stephen of Brockton, Suzette Strickland and her husband Steve of Florida, and Vito Fiorentino and his late wife Gail. Jackie was incredibly blessed when she adopted her daughters when they were 7 years old. Loving sister of Elaine Lombardi and her husband Lou of Brighton and the late Sandra D'Agostino. Cherished "Nana" of Matthew and his girlfriend Tiffany, Sammy, Jennifer, Stephanie, and Danny. Aunt of Donna, Johnnie and Kendra. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the graveside service on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jacqueline may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to join Jacqueline's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message or recording a "Send Hugs" video. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.