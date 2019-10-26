|
Jacqueline F. "Jacque" (Moore) Dente, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on October 22, 2019, at the age of 89. Born and raised in Boston, Jacque graduated from Fontbonne Academy in Milton. She was a retired receptionist for the Masoneilan Corp., where she had worked for over 25 years. Jacque was an active member of both St. Clare Church in Braintree and St. Joseph Church in Holbrook where she proudly served as a eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the Braintree Womans Club and enjoyed taking cruises and taking trips to Foxwoods with family and friends. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Jacqueline will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Jacqueline was the wife of the late Joseph C. Dente. Loving mother of Mark A Dente and his partner Melba Dente of Riverside, RI and Charlene H. McEntee and her husband John of Plainville. Cherished "Nana" to Mark Dente, Sean McEntee and Kelsey McEntee Bourget. Also survived by many other extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, October 28, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019