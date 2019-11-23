Home

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker
Hanson, MA
Jacqueline F. Durant Obituary
Jacqueline F. (Donovan) Durant died peacefully at South Shore Hospital on November 19, 2019, at the age of 92. Jackie is survived by her children, Judith and husband Robert Gauthier of Chelmsford, Kevin and wife Brenda of Halifax, Barbara and husband David Vielkind of Hanover and Bryant of Hanover; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet (Donovan) Hamann, Richard Donovan and Robert Donovan. She was preceded in death by husband, Eugene F. Durant, son, William F. Durant, grandson, Robert KevinGauthier, sister, Joan (Donovan) Weston, and brother, Neal Donovan. A service Mass is scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker in Hanson, at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jackie's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Shore Hospice or the . For more information and to offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 23, 2019
