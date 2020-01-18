|
Jacqueline M. (Burns) Harrington, 95, of Scituate, Mass., passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by her children. Jacqueline was born in Boston, Mass., to the late Joseph Henry and Blanche (Brousseau) Burns, formerly of Scituate, on August 15, 1924. The oldest of three girls, Jackie graduated from Simmons College with a Bachelor's in Food Science and became a Licensed Registered Dietitian consulting in the field of senior care until her retirement in 2002. While raising her children in Scituate, Jackie was involved with many of their activities. She could always be found at a Scituate beach during the warm months and loved her picturesque seaside hometown. She enjoyed summer camping with her family in Montauk, N.Y. She was an avid reader and loved to watch birds at her backyard feeder. She was a member of St. Mary of the Nativity Parish since 1952. Jacqueline is preceded in death by her former husband, Frederick W. Harrington Jr., and her youngest sister, Beverly Toto, both formerly of Hingham, and her brothers-in-law Francis Harrington of Cape Cod and Donald Lindbloom of Scituate. Beloved mother to Sharon Harrington of Scituate, Mark and Loretta Harrington of Marshfield, Brian Harrington of Scituate, Frederick (Rick),and Patricia Harrington of Scituate, Suzanne and James Mullarkey of Scituate, and Tracy and Ross Kiddie of Scituate. Cherished sister to Elaine Lindbloom of Scituate, and her brother-in-law Rocco Toto of Cohasset, adored by her sixteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all those who helped care for Jacqueline, especially the Visiting Angels of Marshfield and Gloria Finch, who cared for Jackie for five years as well as Janet Travers and Elizabeth Sacco of Hospice of South Shore and Palliative Care of Rockland. Visiting Hours will be held at Richardson - Gaffey Funeral Home 382 First Parrish Road, Scituate, MA, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 4 - 8 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St, Scituate, MA with Fr. Ronald Coyne presiding. Burial will follow at The Old St. Mary's Cemetery Meetinghouse Lane, Scituate, MA. Donations can be made in Jacqueline's name to: South Shore Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 18, 2020