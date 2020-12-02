1/
Jacqueline M. Walsh
Jacqueline M. 'Jackie' Walsh, 85, of Cotuit, died at Cape Cod Hospital on November 29, 2020. Born in Braintree, MA, daughter of the late Albert and Miriam (Sullivan) McCarty, she was the loving wife of the late Edward R. Walsh who died in 2017. Jacqueline was an active member of Christ the King Parish, she served as an usher at the 8:30 mass every Sunday as well as a volunteer at St. Vincent Paul Society for many years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, baking for her church friends, but most of all loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Nancy Angelo (Francis), of E. Bridgewater, Karen DeZutter (David) of Whitman, Susan Nickerson of Whitman, Cathleen MacDonald (William) of Abington, Linda Colameco (Jeffrey) of Sandwich, and Michael Walsh of Norwood. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and a brother, Albert McCarty Jr. of N. Weymouth, she was predeceased by her sister Jean Duncan. Visiting hours will be on Friday December 4, 2020 from 2 | 6 PM in the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., Marstons Mills, MA. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM in Christ the King Church, Jobs Fishing Road, Mashpee, MA. Burial will follow in Mosswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Street, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-1115, or to Christ the King Parish St. Vincent DePaul Center, P.O. Box 1800, Mashpee, MA 02649. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www. johnlawrencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
