Jacqueline Rae (Mitchell) Josephson, of Plymouth, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family at her home, on July 27, 2019, at the age of sixty-five. She was the beloved wife of David Josephson of Plymouth. She was the cherished mother of Jennifer (Krueger) Hopkins and her husband Craig, Rachael (Krueger) Roderick and her husband William and Alexandra Josephson of Plymouth. She was the adored grandmother of Joshua, Mason, Isabelle, Mark, Emma and Gracelyn. She was the sister of Maureen Meador and her husband Chuck of Arizona, Karen Asadoorian and her husband Richard of Sagamore and Lydia Blake and her husband Phil of Burlington. Jacqueline was born on May 15, 1954 in Weymouth to the late Maurice and Dorothy (West) Mitchell. She grew up in Rockland and graduated from Rockland High School. Since moving to Plymouth over twenty years ago, she began working as a Physical Therapist Assistant at Habilitation Assistance Corporation where she loved her job. She volunteered her time on the Special Olympics committee. Jacqueline enjoyed Country music, dancing, jogging, exercising and a good glass of wine. Her favorite places to spend time were swimming in the pool or relaxing on the beach in the warm summer sun. Jacqueline had a dynamic personality, people were drawn to her loving, nurturing, helpful and caring ways and she will be dearly missed. A period of visitation will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jacquelines honor to Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752, www.specialolympicsma.org or NOCC (National Ovarian Cancer Coalition), 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251, www.ovarian.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 31, 2019