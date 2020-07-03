Jacqueline Smith-Miller

Jacqueline (Bailey) Smith-Miller, 82, of Duxbury, passed away on June 29, 2020, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. She was the beloved wife of the late Reverend Doctor Robert L'H Miller. Jacqueline "Jackie" was born to the late Lawrence Bailey and late Jeanne (nee Penniman) (Bailey) Brown. Raised in Kingston, she was a member of the first graduating class of Silver Lake High School in 1956. Jackie went on to earn her bachelor's degree from UMass-Amherst and taught math for many years. A resident of Duxbury for over 55 years, she was an active member of the community from leading her children's Boy and Girl Scout Troops to participating in the Duxbury Interfaith Council to organizing the Book Barn at the Duxbury Mall. Jackie was a member of her beloved First Parish Church, Duxbury, where she taught Sunday school prior to becoming the Director of Religious Education for 25 years where she shared her love and example of the Unitarian Universalist principles to countless people young and old. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Association, Unitarian Universalist Service Committee, and Unitarian Universalist Retired Ministers and Partners. Jackie had an uncanny knack of seeing where help was needed and a real desire to give that needed help. She was passionate about social justice and the environment. An amazing problem solver, listener and confidante, she fostered deep connections with her family and friends. She loved to maintain and create new traditions. She was an avid reader and writer. Jacqueline loved life and embraced it fully. In her 60s, she took up the bagpipes and joined Persephone's Daughters, a women's chorale group. She showed unconditional love to everyone she met and gave the best hugs. She is survived by her children, Nathaniel Smith (Imelda Dundas), Talbot Smith, Jennifer Smith Donahue (Jeff Roop), and Courtney Smith (Todd Staples); her grandchildren, Patrick and Josselyn Donahue, Parker and Savannah Staples, and Hannah, Emma, and Matt Roop. She also leaves her stepson, David Miller and her stepdaughter, Nancy Paskowski and her sons, Eric, Daniel, and Mark. In addition, she leaves her brother, David Brown, her sister, Janet Brown-Sederberg and her first husband Peter Smith. She was the beloved aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Jackie was predeceased by her sisters, Nancy Sawyer, Sylvia Shorey, Patricia White, and Meredith Dufault. Private family services. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's memory may be made to the Jacqueline Smith-Miller Religious Education Scholarship, c/o the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, P.O. Box 1764, Duxbury, MA 02331.



