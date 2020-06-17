Jacquelyn DelGrosso

Jacquelyn (Alley) DelGrosso, 73, of Braintree, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday June 6. The loving wife of Richard 'Del' DelGrosso for 38 years. Born in Weymouth, the daughter of the late Osmond F. Alley, Jr. and Helen G. Alley, and a graduate from Weymouth High School, class of 1964. Jackie went on to spend many years in banking and finance until her retirement, after which time she continued to work as a bank teller at Pilgrim Bank in Cohasset. Jackie's role of Mimi was the work she treasured most. Jackie was an active member of Community Baptist Church in Weymouth, where she loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed working in her garden, feeding the birds and reading, especially her Bible, and cheering on the Red Sox. Jackie is survived by her beloved husband Richard Del DelGrosso of Braintree; her loving children, Sharyn, Missy, Tony, Lenore and Amanda, along with their spouses; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her stepdaughters Anne and Sara. Jackie is also survived by her sisters Grace and Helen. Funeral arrangements for Jackie are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. A Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Bethesda House at P.O. Box 227, N. Pembroke, MA 02358 or visit https://bethesdahousema.org/donate-now. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 17, 2020.