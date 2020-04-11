|
|
James Albin Baranowski, of Milton, died at home Monday, April 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Christine Mary (MacDonald) Baranowski; loving, caring, kindest and most wonderful father to Amy Christine Warburton of Canton and James Colin "Jamie" Baranowski and his wife Ruby Santos Baranowski of Foxboro; loving, proud and supportive Grampie to Matthew, Noelle, and Morgan Warburton of Canton. He married the girl next door, his best friend and love of his life, they were to celebrate 50 years of marriage this fall. He proposed at the Boston Garden in 1969 during a Bruins game, Bobby Orr scored a goal and in the excitement Christine jumped up and the ring dropped to the ground and thankfully not off the balcony and the rest is history. Born October 15, 1945, son of the late Albin and Henrietta Baranowski of Milton, he graduated from Newman High School and Burdett College. He served in the National Guard 1967-1972. His career was commercial and residential real estate for the Flatley Company, Shaw's Supermarkets and he was the owner of Albar Realty with his late father. Jim "The Baran" was a devoted parent and coach for all his children's sports. He was most proud of his son Jamie playing hockey for Baystate Games, Boston Elite, New England Elite, Milton High Varsity. He was his daughter's greatest fan, every chance he had he would always say "my daughter Amy, the nurse, she can do anything." He raised his children with family values always provided positive encouragement every step of the way. He is survived by many relatives and friends, most still from childhood. If you were a friend of Jim, you were a friend for life. Jim is still a member of "The Walnuts" at the Cunningham Park Wall. He also had a love for antique cars and his French Toast was famous. He was "Mr. B" to so many, a friend to everyone and their rock will be greatly missed. A private funeral service and interment in Milton Cemetery was held. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com to share a condolence message with Jim's family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2020