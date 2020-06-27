James A. Bruce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Bruce of Quincy, formerly of Brookline, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at age 91. Born in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where he was raised and educated and served in the Royal Army during WWII, he lived in Quincy for 34 years. Before retiring he worked as a cook at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy. James was the loving father of James Marshall Bruce of Kansas, Angela Carmichael of Randolph and Jeanette Bruce of Florida; father-in-law of Joe Carmichael and dear grandfather of Michelle Bruce of Nebraska and former husband of Georgina Davidson. He is also survived by two brothers, his sister and many nieces and nephews in Scotland. Funeral services will be private. Donations in James' memory may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, redcross.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved