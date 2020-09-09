James A. D. MacKay of Middleboro died unexpectedly on September 2, 2020. He was 57. Jimmy was born October 9, 1962, in Quincy, son of the late Allan J. and Joan L. (Clarke) MacKay. He attended local schools and was a graduate of New England Institute of Technology in Warwick, R.I., where Jim earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science. Husband of Sandra B. (Guthrie) MacKay. Father of Alexander J. W. "Alex" MacKay. Also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to www.diabetes.org
