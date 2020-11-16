James A. Holt, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully November 12, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born and raised in Weymouth, MA and had been living in Bridgewater the past 21 years. Born September 15, 1955, Jim was the son of Ethel (Burrow) Holt and the late Alexander P. Holt. He married his soul mate, Maureen Kelly, in October of 1993 and they celebrated 32 years of bliss as a couple raising their family. Jim was also an honorary member of the Kelly family. Together they enjoyed countless weekends at their family home in New Hampshire, amazing family vacations, celebration parties and dinners together. He truly loved to be with his friends and family and always kept them close. Jim attended Weymouth public schools and went on to earn his masters of science from Northeastern University. He enjoyed an over 40 year career as a pharmacist and pharmacy manager and he cherished all of the many relationships he made at each of his stores. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Maureen K. Holt of Bridgewater; cherished sons William A. Holt of Dorchester, and Sean P. Holt of Bridgewater, loving daughters Susan E. Holt of Quincy and Cynthia S. Krebs and her partner Len Lee of Duxbury; 3 beautiful granddaughters Elle, Reese and Ivy Krebs; and his sisters Carolyn Honeycutt of Washington, Alison Hersey of Hingham, and the late Nancy Holt of Weymouth. Visiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater Tuesday, November 17, from 4-7p.m. A private funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 18, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in honor of Jim to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.dana-farber.org
