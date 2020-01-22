Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
17 Silver Street
Hanover, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hanover Center Cemetery
James A. Jones Obituary
James Andrew Jones, 73 of Hanover, passed away surrounded by his family after a valiant two-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer on January 19, 2020. Husband of 52 years to Susan (Foster). Father and co-leader of the lifetime cheering section for Deborah and her husband Bill, and David and his husband Rob. But his most prized role was that of Grandpa to Libby, Matt, Emily, James, and soon-to-arrive Andrew. They cherished and adored him almost as much as he loved and doted upon them. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 17 Silver Street, Hanover. Burial to follow with Military Honors at Hanover Center Cemetery. For the complete obituary, directions, and to sign Jim's guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 22, 2020
