James A. MacEachern, of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on October, 16, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Mary B. McCarron-MacEachern and the late Eleanor MacEachern. Father of James P. MacEachern and his wife Patricia of Derry, NH, and Ann Marie Brown and her husband Ron of Foxborough, MA. Grandfather of James G. MacEachern and his wife Ashley of Atlanta, GA, Melissa and Stephen Brown of Foxborough, MA, Anne Jesser of Sandwich, MA, and Kerry Burgess and her husband Matt of Salem, NH. James is also survived by several nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was the son of the late James and Catherine MacEachern and brother of the late Brother Xavier O. Carm and Peter MacEachern. In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, which require face coverings, social distancing and potential wait times due to limited occupancy, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral home, 86 Franklin Street (Rte. 37) Braintree, Wednesday, October 21, from 4-7 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22, at Saint Clare Church, Braintree. Burial will follow at Braintree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jamess name may be made to Tribute Program, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105-1942 or to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. For information and directions visit www.mcmasterfh.com